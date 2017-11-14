More Politics News

Attorney general says counties can maintain own voter rolls

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:19 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says county election officials can maintain separate voter databases but are legally required to send voter information to the secretary of state's office.

Brnovich also said in an opinion released Monday that Secretary of State Michele Reagan can't refer public records requests or legal subpoenas to counties since she also maintains the voter rolls.

The opinion also clarified what voter registration information county recorders are required to provide to Reagan's office. Solicitor General Dominic Draye wrote that includes everything, and immediately.

He said that under federal and state law, all 15 recorders must provide names and addresses, cancelled and rejected registrations and records detailing early voting and provisional ballots.

Reagan spokesman Matt Roberts says some counties weren't providing some data and now must.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video