More Politics News

Police to waive citations, ask for donations

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:07 AM

ST. MARYS, Pa.

A Pennsylvania police department is waiving traffic violations in the hope that people will donate toys instead.

WJAC-TV reports the St. Marys City Police Department started their Cops for Kids program Monday. Rather than handing out a ticket for a minor traffic violation, officers will hand out a flyer asking citizens to drop off an unwrapped toy at the police department.

Officer Derrick Welsh says the program not only helps motorists out, but it also gives back to the community. The toys will be donated to Project Gifts for Elk County, an organization that helps children in need.

Residents without traffic violations are still welcome to donate gifts to the department.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video