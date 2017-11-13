More Politics News

Portland fatal fire landlord hires lawyer to continue appeal

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:52 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Portland landlord convicted of code violations after Maine's worst fire in decades has found a new lawyer and is continuing his appeal, court officials said Monday.

Gregory Nisbet sought a new trial after he was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire that killed six people. His lawyers later asked to be removed from the appeal.

Nisbet is now represented by Luke Rioux of Portland and has until Jan. 9 to file an appellate brief, court officials said.

Nisbet was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter in the same trial. The code violations were related to the safety of the apartment building. Authorities said the fire — the deadliest in Maine in 40 years — started in a cigarette disposal container.

Nisbet was sentenced to three months in jail last year.

The fire killed Steven Summers, 29, of Rockland; Maelisha Jackson, 26, of Topsham; and Chris Conlee, 25, David Bragdon Jr., 27, Ashley Thomas, 29, and Nicole Finlay, 26, all of Portland.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video