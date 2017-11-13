More Politics News

Maine lawmakers to weigh in on reducing power outages

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:37 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

The Maine Legislature is expected to consider options including burying power lines and adopting more aggressive tree cutting after a wind storm knocked out power for up to 10 days.

Democratic Rep. Seth Barry, co-chair of Joint Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, tells WGME-TV that his panel will review proposals that could've reduced the number and duration of the power outages.

At the peak, nearly 500,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in Maine after the storm struck before Halloween with powerful winds.

Central Maine Power spokesman John Carroll said the utility is proud of the swift and safe response to the storm. He said that if there's going to be a review then the Maine Public Utilities Commission is in the best position to do so.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video