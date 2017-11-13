More Politics News

Lawyer calls judge's move to ban him in Oregon 'vindictive'

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:19 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A Utah lawyer who worked on an Oregon refuge case called a judge's move to ban him from practicing law in federal court in Oregon "vindictive."

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Marcus Mumford questioned the authority of says Oregon's chief U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman to strip him of his legal authority to practice law in Oregon federal court. He also accused deputy U.S. Marshals, who tackled him and stunned him with a Taser gun after Ammon Bundy's acquittal a year ago, of trying to "settle scores" in the wake of his success.

Mumford represented Bundy, who was on federal trial last year in Portland stemming from the armed takeover of a federal wildlife sanctuary in Oregon in 2016. A jury acquitted Bundy of conspiracy, weapons and other charges.

