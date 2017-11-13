More Politics News

Election employees raise concerns on voter fraud program

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:15 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Elections employees are raising concerns about an interstate program meant to detect voter fraud that they say has led to errors.

The Idaho Statesman reported Sunday that Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck program was launched in the state in 2014.

The program compares voter registration records from its 30 state members to find people who vote in more than one state.

The records contain personal information such as birth dates and partial Social Security numbers.

In its first year the program identified several thousands of possible duplicate voter registrations which Ada County elections employees later found were errors.

Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane says his office has been leery of the program ever since and has become even more concerned after national media reported on the program's security weaknesses.

