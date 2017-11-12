More Politics News

US deputy attorney general to speak on Chicago gangs, guns

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 6:37 PM

CHICAGO

A high-profile U.S. Department of Justice official is scheduled to deliver remarks this week in Chicago, where he'll address gun violence and street gangs.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is listed as the keynote speaker for the Chicago Crime Commission's annual awards dinner. The anti-crime group holds the ceremony Thursday.

Rosenstein is the Justice Department official who wrote a three-page memo earlier this year criticizing then-FBI director James Comey. The White House initially held it up as justification for firing Comey.

President Donald Trump and Rosenstein's boss, Jeff Sessions, have said Chicago isn't doing enough to address the city's high homicide rate. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has responded by accusing the Trump administration of oversimplifying the problem.

The Chicago Crime Commission's awards ceremony recognizes the work of Chicago-area law enforcement.

