More Politics News

Greene County says state owes it $1.76M for housing inmates

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 6:23 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Greene County officials say Missouri owes the county $1.76 million in overdue payments for housing state inmates.

The Springfield News-Leader reports having that state money would help Greene County balance its budget but it wouldn't prevent the roughly $3 million in cuts officials expect to make.

Greene County Commissioner Bob Cirtin says the overdue payments for housing state inmates would be used to strengthen the county's reserves.

The Missouri Department of Corrections estimates that the state owes more than 100 counties about $19 million total for housing state prisoners in local jails.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video