In this photo provided by Sea-Watch, migrants from a sinking inflatable dinghy try to board a Libyan coast guard ship during a rescue operation at sea in international waters off the coast of Libya on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Five migrants have died as a German nonprofit organization, Sea-Watch, and the Libyan coast guard tried to rescue them from their foundering boat in the Mediterranean, with each side blaming the other for the mishap. Sea-Watch via AP Lisa Hoffmann

A list of heartbreak: Newspaper tallies 33,293 dead migrants

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 7:50 AM

BERLIN

The German paper Der Tagesspiegel has published a list of 33,293 people who it says died while trying to immigrate to Europe.

The list is 46 pages long and covers the period from 1993 to May 29, 2017. The newspaper cites the victims' names, ages, countries of origin, circumstances, date of death and the source of information. Often, the names are not given because the dead were not identified.

One listing said Iraqi migrant Talat Abdulhamid, 36, froze to death on Jan. 6 after walking for 48 hours through the mountains on the Turkish-Bulgarian border.

Another says a 15-year-old boy drowned and 23 others survived on Nov. 15, 2016, when their rubber dinghy sunk en route from Libya to Europe, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

