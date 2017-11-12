More Politics News

Report: 2nd woman says legislator acted inappropriately

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 3:06 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A second woman is accusing a California state lawmaker of misconduct in 2008 when she was a 19-year-old intern in his district office.

The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday night that the woman, Jennifer Kwart, came forward after reports this week of Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza being under investigation for sexual harassment of a female employee.

A Mendoza spokesman said the latest allegations were "completely false."

Now 28, Kwart told the Bee that at the party's 2008 convention, Mendoza made her feel uncomfortable when he asked her about ex-boyfriends and her personal life while the two were alone in his hotel suite.

Later Mendoza introduced her to two state lawmakers and their side glances bothered her. Kwart said "I had this overwhelming feeling that they knew about me." That night she called her mother, who booked a flight to return home to Los Angeles the next day.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video