More Politics News

Schumer calls airport screening lapses 'highly concerning'

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:06 AM

NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says continued lapses in airport screening procedures are "highly concerning and a major threat we must neutralize."

The New York Democrat said Sunday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General's office should undertake a thorough review of the Transportation Security Administration's employee training procedures.

An inspector general's report delivered last week in a classified briefing before the House Committee on Homeland Security found that covert testers were able to sneak banned items past airport screeners about 80 percent of the time.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in response to the report that his agency was implementing measures to improve screening effectiveness.

Schumer said the TSA should move immediately to address gaps in training procedures, technology and "the entire airport security process."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video