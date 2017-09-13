Damond family: Hoping for open process in charging decision

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Damond in Minneapolis. Damond was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15, 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. The investigation in the case of Noor has been handed over to prosecutors for possible charges, investigators and prosecutors announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky