The Latest: Sanders offers bill to expand Medicare to all

In this July 9, 2017 photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a "Care Not Cuts" rally in support of the Affordable Care Act in Covington, Ky. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is declining to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders' universal health care bill saying that while she has long supported the idea the bill captures, of everybody getting health coverage, "Right now I'm protecting the Affordable Care Act." John Minchillo AP Photo