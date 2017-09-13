Trump wants lawmakers to 'move fast' on taxes

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives at the Capitol for a closed-door meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, as they struggle to get a tax code overhaul, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The as-yet-undrafted bill to overhaul the tax code is the top priority for Trump and Republicans after the collapse of their effort to dismantle Barack Obama's health care law. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo