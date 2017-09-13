More Politics News

Power couple's dispute with home-repair contractor continues

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 7:46 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

A five-year battle between a political power couple and a home-improvement contractor continues to drag on.

The News Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, reported Tuesday that the couple agreed to pay a $119,000 lien against their house that had been filed by the contractor.

But the couple promised to continue their legal battle against the contractor for allegedly botched work. The contractor has claimed the couple owes the firm money.

The homeowners are Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter and state Rep. Charles Potter Jr., a Democrat. The contractor is SC&A Construction Inc.

