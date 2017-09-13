More Politics News

Medicaid fraud amnesty program criticized

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 8:31 AM

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

New Jersey officials faced criticism of a program that allows residents of one county who received unwarranted Medicaid benefits to withdraw without prosecution.

Authorities had hoped Ocean County residents who would benefit from the program would attend the seminar held Tuesday night in Toms River. But the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2xZfGJr ) reports about three dozen people showed up and accused officials of going soft on crime.

Resident Molly Hernon says she and other residents grilled state Comptroller Phillip Degnan on the merits of the pilot program. She says people are getting away with taxpayer money.

The 90-day program comes after 26 Lakewood residents in June were accused of wrongfully collecting more than $2 million in public-assistance benefits. However, the program is not open to them.

