Rights group urges India to ban shotgun pellets in Kashmir

FILE - In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, Kashmiris help a wounded man at a hospital after he got hit by pellets fired by Indian forces during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. A human rights group has called on India to immediately ban the use of shotguns by government forces in suppressing protests against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir, saying pellets fired by the weapons have blinded and killed people indiscriminately. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo