More Politics News

City plans more oversight, transparency for taxpayer dollars

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 6:44 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware's largest city plans to bring more oversight and transparency to how it spends hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the city council is planning "significant enhancements" to its $450,000 discretionary fund.

A proposed ordinance would require approval of grants of $5,000 or more. Information on how the money is spent will be posted publicly. The council also will propose the formation of a grant review panel.

The changes are coming in the wake of reporting by The News Journal. The newspaper showed that council members could spend hundreds of thousands dollars with little public notice.

For instance, a former city council president had given nearly $600,000 over four years to an advocacy group he founded.

.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma 0:47

Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma
Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later 1:29

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later

View More Video