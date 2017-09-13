More Politics News

Proposal to dissolve eastern Iowa school district fails

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 6:21 AM

REINBECK, Iowa

Voters have defeated a proposal to dissolve an eastern Iowa school district.

More than 69 percent of voters said no Tuesday to dissolving the Gladbrook-Reinbeck district in Grundy County. The proposal would have divided the district between five neighboring districts.

The proposal was created after residents submitted a petition to dissolve the district. The issue arose in May 2015, after the school board voted to close Gladbrook's elementary and middle school building to save money. The move consolidated all grades in Reinbeck.

