More Politics News

Cardinal bans guns in Archdiocese of Chicago facilities

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 5:56 AM

CHICAGO

Cardinal Blase Cupich has issued a decree banning guns from all of the Archdiocese of Chicago's parishes, schools and other facilities.

The decree reflects statements Cupich has made over the past two years in support of banning guns from churches. It says anyone found carrying a gun on archdiocese property will be asked to remove it from the premises.

The decree, which goes into effect Thursday, allows clergy who own guns legally for hunting or sports to keep their firearms inside a rectory. However, the weapons must be unloaded and stored in a lockbox or safe.

Noting a rise in shootings across the U.S., the archdiocese said in a statement that it thought it prudent to issue a policy on firearms "so there would be absolute clarity on our position."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma 0:47

Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma
Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later 1:29

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later

View More Video