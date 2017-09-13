More Politics News

Hearings set in West Virginia for 3 convicted as juveniles

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:40 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Three West Virginia inmates who became eligible for parole under a state law concerning juvenile offenders will find out whether they'll go free.

A state parole board has scheduled hearings Wednesday for William Wayne, Lawrence Redman and Larry Hall II. They are serving life sentences for first-degree murder in separate incidents.

In 2014, state lawmakers enacted a measure allowing parole after 15 years for offenders who were convicted of serious crimes at age 17 and younger. The parole board applied the legislation retroactively and identified seven juvenile lifers in murder cases.

Wayne, Redman and Hall were denied bids for freedom in 2014 after the Legislature passed the new law.

The Legislature's action came after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 banned mandatory life without parole for juveniles convicted of murder.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma 0:47

Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma
Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later 1:29

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later

View More Video