Lack of big jackpot hurts lottery sales

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Sales of lottery tickets in Virginia were down in July compared to last year because of smaller jackpots for national lottery tickets.

A new report to state lawmakers from the Virginia Lottery showed that July sales were down $6.9 million, or 4 percent, from a year before.

Overall profit for the month was down 13 percent, or about $7.5 million. Giant payoffs in the Mega Millions and Powerball last year explain the drop, lottery officials said. Jackpot games brought in $16.3 million less this year than last year, or about a 46 percent drop.

Virginia Lottery profits are used to help pay for public schools and other uses.

