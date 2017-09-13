More Politics News

Jolley nominated as US Marshal in eastern Tennessee

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:21 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

President Donald Trump has nominated David Jolley to serve as the U.S. Marshal for eastern Tennessee.

On Tuesday, the offices of U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker praised the pick.

Jolley formerly served as U.S. Marshal for western Tennessee, was a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent and was director of the Tennessee Valley Authority Police.

Presidentially appointed U.S. marshals lead law enforcement efforts in 94 districts, one for each federal district.

They protect the federal judiciary, apprehend federal fugitives, manage and sell criminally acquired assets, house and transport federal prisoners and operate the Witness Security Program.

Jolley first needs the Senate's confirmation.

