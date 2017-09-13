Rights group blasts Israeli banks for settlement expansion

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2012 file photo, a Jewish settler looks at the West bank settlement of Maaleh Adumim, from the E-1 area on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem. A leading rights group is accusing Israeli banks of contributing to the expansion of Jewish West Bank settlements by providing loans and mortgages for construction there. In the report, released Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, Human Rights Watch called on Israeli banks to extricate themselves from the settlements or face possible action from shareholders. Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo