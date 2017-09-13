Tech-oriented New York grad school launched by contest opens

This Aug. 16, 2017, photo shows the main buildings of Cornell Tech - the main academic building called the Bloomberg Center, left, a 26-story residence hall, center, and a programs building called the Bridge, right, on Roosevelt Island in New York. The new graduate school that backers hope will cement New York's status as a center of high-tech innovation officially opens Wednesday, Sept. 13. The school called Cornell Tech is the product of a competition former Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced in 2011. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo