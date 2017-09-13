More Politics News

Vermont town's computer system hacked

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 12:23 AM

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.

Vermont officials say their town's computer system was hacked by a type of malware that targeted payroll and tax bill files.

St. Johnsbury town manager Chad Whitehead tells The Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2wX8MoB ) the computer system was hacked sometime Saturday. Whitehead says the hack froze the sensitive files and demanded a payment for the files to be restored.

In an email sent to town employees Monday, Whitehead says the town had multiple backups for the files and they were able to restore them without paying.

Whitehead says he has been informed by the town's technical adviser that the files were encrypted and the data inside, such as social security numbers and bank account information, is likely not to be compromised.

He says it is unclear who hacked the system.

