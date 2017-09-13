FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Gary Otte, convicted of shooting two people to death in back-to-back robberies in February 1992. Otte execution is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
Ohio set to execute man convicted of back-to-back killings

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 12:10 AM

LUCASVILLE, Ohio

Ohio is preparing to execute a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) is sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura in their apartments.

Otte's execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The 45-year-old Otte unsuccessfully argued Ohio's lethal-injection method put him at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs the state uses. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his attempt to delay his execution.

The execution would be Ohio's second this year. Ohio put to death a condemned child killer in July.

