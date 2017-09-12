Dog's YouTube 'candidacy' is a big hit in Newfoundland

Finn, a five-year-old Australian cattle dog, poses in front of city hall in St.John's, Newfoundland, Canada, Tuesday, Sept.12, 2017. A celebrity candidate has entered the mayoral race in St. John's, one with fur and four legs. Finn is featured in a tongue-in-cheek, campaign-style YouTube video that has been making the rounds on social media. The Canadian Press via AP Paul Daly