Venezuela leaders, opposition explore possibility of talks

Government supporters hold pictures of opposition lawmakers, from left, Luis Florido, Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio, Juan Requesens and Henry Ramos Allup, during an anti-imperialist march in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Government supporters marched with pictures of opposition leaders blaming them for United States' sanctions against Venezuela and asked the Attorney General to prosecute them. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo