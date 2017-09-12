Republican Cowles defends vote against Foxconn bill

State Sen. Rob Cowles (COLES), of Allouez, is defending his vote against a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group.
Cowles was the only Republican to vote against the proposal that passed Tuesday on a 20-13 vote.
He says the incentives were too steep, both in the amount being given to Foxconn and the changes in state law. He says he hopes that in contract negotiations the state can make incentive payments to Foxconn "accountable and transparent."
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Cowles had wanted to toughen environmental regulations in the bill, but could not win support for what he wanted.
Sen. Bob Wirch, of Pleasant Prairie, was the only Democrat to vote for it. He represents the part of the state near where the flat-screen production plant may be built.
