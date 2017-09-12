Supporters of Jackson Public Schools, wave signs in the auditorium of the Jackson, Miss., offices of the Mississippi Department of Education during a rally seeking to convince the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi Commission on School Accreditation to postpone making a decision on a possible state takeover of the schools, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
Mayor, lawmakers oppose takeover of Jackson school district

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 7:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

The mayor of Jackson, lawmakers and others are rallying to prevent the state from taking over Mississippi's second-largest school district.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe (SHOH'-kway) Lumumba told a rally Tuesday that he believes state Superintendent Carey Wright has "nefarious intent" in efforts to seize control of the 27,000-student district. Lumumba says there's no proof a takeover will improve learning and says it will harm community involvement.

Fourteen Hinds County Democratic state lawmakers state "grave reservations" about the process, warning a takeover would have an "extreme negative impact."

The Commission on School Accreditation meets Wednesday to consider a report finding Jackson schools violate 24 of 32 accrediting standards. It could recommend a takeover to the state Board of Education. The board could on Thursday ask Gov. Phil Bryant to declare an emergency.

  Comments  

