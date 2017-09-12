Mayor, lawmakers oppose takeover of Jackson school district

The mayor of Jackson, lawmakers and others are rallying to prevent the state from taking over Mississippi's second-largest school district.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe (SHOH'-kway) Lumumba told a rally Tuesday that he believes state Superintendent Carey Wright has "nefarious intent" in efforts to seize control of the 27,000-student district. Lumumba says there's no proof a takeover will improve learning and says it will harm community involvement.
Fourteen Hinds County Democratic state lawmakers state "grave reservations" about the process, warning a takeover would have an "extreme negative impact."
The Commission on School Accreditation meets Wednesday to consider a report finding Jackson schools violate 24 of 32 accrediting standards. It could recommend a takeover to the state Board of Education. The board could on Thursday ask Gov. Phil Bryant to declare an emergency.
Comments