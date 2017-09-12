The Latest: Senate leader: Resignation was right decision

In this photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma state Sen. Bryce Marlatt, R-Woodward, is pictured in a booking photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Marlatt was booked on one felony count of sexual battery. He is accused of grabbing his Uber driver's head and kissing her neck while she was driving him to a bar, on June 26. He was released on a $5,000 bond. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)