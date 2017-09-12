Police, protesters scuffle at El Paso demolition site

Activists seeking to preserve buildings slated for demolition in an El Paso neighborhood have scuffled with police at the site where West Texas city plans to build a performing arts center.
A demolition crew showed up early Tuesday and began tearing down walls when an attorney for the preservationists presented them with a court order that at least temporarily halted the work.
Police got involved when some of the protesters tried to remove fencing that had been reinstalled around the project.
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says the city is complying with the court order but doesn't control the privately-owned properties where the work started. He says those properties weren't part of the court order but the city is asking the property owners to not proceed with demolition plans.
