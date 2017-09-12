North Carolina police shoot, kill Irma evacuee at hospital

North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation says a man who was evacuating Florida due to Hurricane Irma was shot and killed at a hospital.
Special Agent In Charge Audria Bridges said in a news release that police in Huntersville responded to a call from Novant Health Medical Center around 11:40 p.m. Sunday after a report of an active shooter.
Bridges said when the two officers arrived, they encountered 76-year-old Joseph Charles Cook, who she said was traveling from Deland, Florida, to New York to escape the storm. Cook was shot and killed. Bridges didn't provide any additional information on the incident.
According to Bridges, Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill asked the FBI to conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting. She said SBI agents have begun gathering witness information.
Comments