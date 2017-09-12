Proposed public intoxication ban fails in Alaska town

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2007 file photo Nome police officer Ian Koenig tries to roust an incapacitated man as another man watches behind a building in Nome, Alaska. The old Gold Rush town of Nome on Alaska's western coast is again trying to address the hard drinking that's deeply entrenched there, this time with a proposed law prohibiting intoxication in public places like the main street, where drunks can be seen stumbling along or passed out near tourist shops. Al Grillo,File AP Photo