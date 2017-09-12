A chorus of "We Shall Overcome" rises from a gathering against racism in Broad Street Park in Claremont, N.H., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The demonstration was inspired by violence last month against an 8-year-old biracial boy that occurred while he played with a group of teenagers outside his home.
A chorus of "We Shall Overcome" rises from a gathering against racism in Broad Street Park in Claremont, N.H., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The demonstration was inspired by violence last month against an 8-year-old biracial boy that occurred while he played with a group of teenagers outside his home. The Valley News via AP James M. Patterson
Rally held for biracial boy who was nearly hanged by teens

By MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

September 12, 2017 11:41 PM

CLAREMONT, N.H.

More than 100 people have gathered at a New Hampshire park to offer support to the family of an 8-year-old biracial boy who was nearly hanged by a group of teenagers and to call for more action against racism.

The boy's grandmother says teens taunted him with racial slurs Aug. 28 and pushed him off a picnic table with the rope around his neck. The boy was treated at a hospital for injuries to his neck and has been released.

Claremont police Chief Mark Chase says his department is investigating a "serious incident" involving juveniles in which an 8-year-old was hurt.

Several religious leaders were joined by city officials at Tuesday's rally. They say they hope this will be the beginning of a conversation about race relations in Claremont.

