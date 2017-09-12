US Justice Department won't charge Baltimore police officers

FILE - in this June 23, 2016 file photo, a mural depicting Freddie Gray is seen past blighted row homes in Baltimore, at the intersection where Gray was arrested. The U.S. Department of Justice won't bring federal charges against six police officers involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose death touched off weeks of protests and unrest in Baltimore. The officers were charged by state prosecutors after Gray's neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon in April of 2015. Patrick Semansky File AP Photo