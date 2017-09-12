More Politics News

Russian movie chain won't show film about czar's love affair

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:28 PM

MOSCOW

Russia's largest operator of movie theaters says it has decided not to screen a film about the love affair between Russia's last czar and a ballerina because of safety concerns in the wake of arson attacks.

The film, "Matilda," has drawn harsh criticism from hard-line nationalists and some Russian Orthodox believers. The Russian Orthodox Church venerates Czar Nicholas II as a saint.

Russian news agencies quoted cinema chain director Roman Linin saying in announcing the decision: "The security of our viewers remains a priority for us." The chain operated by Formula Kino and Cinema Park theaters has 75 theaters.

The announcement came one day after two cars were set on fire outside the office of the attorney for director Alexei Uchitel. In August, assailants tried to set fire to Uchitel's studio.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma 0:47

Brickell parking garages still draining after Irma
Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later 1:29

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later

View More Video