Maryland governor offers $500M to DC area transit system

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:26 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland's governor has offered to give an extra $500 million to help fund the D.C. region's public transportation system if Virginia, Washington and the federal government do the same.

Larry Hogan, a Republican, made the proposal in a letter sent Monday to Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The Washington Post reports Hogan's plan reverses his position last month, when he said Maryland wouldn't give Metro more money than what it already contributes. He says Maryland contributes more than its fair share to the transit agency.

But in Monday's letter, Hogan says the needs of Metro are immediate and overwhelming.

