For $500, Oregon gives voter list to fraud commission

Oregon officials have handed over a statewide list of voters to President Donald Trump's commission investigating allegations of voter fraud, for a $500 fee.
Made available were names, addresses, registration dates and status, birth year, precinct name and political party affiliation. But information that was not disclosed included Social Security and driver's license numbers or how a person voted.
Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson's office said in a statement Friday that Oregon law requires disclosure of the list to anyone paying the $500, as long as it's not for commercial purposes. Oregon policy also prohibits disclosure of the information that was withheld, the office noted.
Richardson has already told commission vice chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that there is "very little evidence" of voter fraud or registration fraud in Oregon.
Kobach and the commission on Tuesday visited New Hampshire, where he said he's no longer certain that fraudulent out-of-state voters led to a Democrat's victory in a U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire. Kobach acknowledged that New Hampshire allows college students and others to vote in the state without getting driver's licenses if they consider the state their home.
Two members of Oregon's congressional delegation and Gov. Kate Brown had urged Richardson, a Republican in Democratic-leaning Oregon, to refuse the request that went to secretaries of state around the country earlier this year.
Trump, who lost the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, created the commission through an executive order in May. He has said voter fraud existed in the election that he won by Electoral College votes.
