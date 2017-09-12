Air Force Academy cadet pleads guilty to child porn charge

A senior at the Air Force Academy has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and taking cellphone images of unclothed civilians without their consent.
KRDO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2fftQyS) cadet Jacob Cook entered his plea Tuesday during a military trial at the academy.
In exchange for Cook's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of abusive sexual conduct.
Cook said in court Tuesday he used a hidden cellphone to record two girls when they undressed and showered at his father's house.
He was sentenced to 30 months in military prison.
