FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs in concert in Philadelphia. Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year. John announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th year.
Aretha Franklin to perform at Elton John's AIDS gala

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:45 PM

NEW YORK

Aretha Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year.

John announced Tuesday that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th year.

Former President Bill Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sharon Stone will pay tribute to John's work as a philanthropist and humanitarian.

Franklin said this year that she plans to retire and is working on a new album. The 74-year-old said after retiring she will perform at "some select things."

Neil Patrick Harris will host John's charity event, to also feature performances by Grammy and Tony winner Heather Headley and violinist Joshua Bell.

