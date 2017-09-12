Indiana University police hires chief diversity officer

The Indiana University Police Department has appointed its first chief diversity officer.
Wayne James became chief diversity officer Sept. 4, The Herald Times reported .
University Superintendent of Public Safety Benjamin Hunter said he picked James because of his work as chief of police for the northwest campus. James will continue to serve in that position in addition to his new role.
"No doubt he is a dynamic chief," Hunter said. "He is a problem solver. His team loves him. And he's respected throughout the state."
The position was created through a directive from the university's executive vice president for academic affairs, John Applegate.
Applegate said he wants the police department to increase outreach efforts to ensure it is representative of the diversity on the university's campus.
James will work on recruiting and crafting a police academy training curriculum that addresses issues such as social justice and prejudice. He'll also work to build relationships with the university's students, faculty and staff.
"I plan to start working with all campuses to see what they need and let them see my face," he said.
James said his experience creating relationships in the community and his effort to recruit a more diverse force will help in his new role. He has worked to hire more women and recruited at job fairs in other states in order to get the best applicants.
James is a native of Gary and is president of the Northwest Indiana chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
