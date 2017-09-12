Officer charged with assaulting wife placed on leave

A Massachusetts police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after his wife alleged he assaulted her and pointed a gun at her head.
The Sentinel & Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2jjGnFY ) reports that 32-year-old Leominster Patrolman Jason Labell was released after his arraignment last week on charges of assault and battery on a family member and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Labell's wife says in a police report she was punched in the face and her husband pointed a gun at her head.
Labell told the newspaper that "nothing like that happened." His lawyer also denies the allegations.
Labell has surrendered his badge and gun and has been ordered not to go near his wife.
Comments