Beshear calls Bevin's plan for spending cuts illegal

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general says the Republican governor's plan to cut state spending by more than 17 percent would be illegal.
Andy Beshear told reporters Tuesday that Gov. Matt Bevin's plan would break the law because it would use budget cuts to replenish the state's savings account.
State economists have estimated Kentucky will have a $200 million shortfall when the fiscal year ends on June 30, 2018. But Bevin's plan, announced Friday, would cut spending by $350 million to cover the estimated shortfall and put $150 million into the state's savings account.
Beshear cited state law that says spending cuts cannot be more than a projected shortfall.
"I'm not questioning his intentions. I don't disagree it's nice to have money sitting in an account to help the bond rating," Beshear said in a news conference at the state Capitol. "I'm just applying the law as it was passed by the General Assembly. In the end the law is the law and it is my job to enforce it."
Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper called Beshear's comments "fiscally irresponsible and nonsensical."
"Kentucky families and businesses know they should not spend more than they make and having zero dollars in the bank to plan for emergencies is dangerous," Stamper said. The Bevin administration, she added, "merely asked state agencies to draft a similar spending plan before any final decisions are made later in the year."
Beshear has sued Bevin four times for his use of executive authority. Last year, the state Supreme Court ruled Bevin broke the law when he ordered spending cuts at public colleges and universities without the approval of the state legislature and ordered him to give the money back.
Bevin has called Beshear an "embarrassment" and said his lawsuits are politically motivated. Beshear is a potential Democratic candidate for governor in 2019 when Bevin could run for re-election.
Beshear began Tuesday's news conference by saying he was "not here to attack anyone or to continue any perceived feud." But he noted the budget cuts would have severe impacts, noting state prosecutors were facing a nearly $16 million cut.
"We have county attorneys that only have one part-time receptionist. When they go to court, the office closes," he said.
Asked Tuesday if he plans to sue Bevin if he tries to implement his spending plan, Beshear said "surely we won't have to."
"After seeing this law, surely the budget director and the governor will say we are bound by the explicit mandate of the General Assembly," Beshear said.
