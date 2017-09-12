FILE - In this July 23, 2016, file photo, farmers work their fields outside the Sungri Chemical Factory, an oil refinery in the Rason Special Economic Zone near North Korea's Russian and Chinese borders. North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations’ sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams, like textiles, joint ventures and remittances from its legion of workers abroad. But Pyongyang is almost certainly breathing a sigh of relieve that the Security Council eased off the biggest target of all, North Korea’s access to the oil it needs to stay alive - and to fuel its million-man military.
US warns China, Russia to comply on NKorea sanctions

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:52 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is warning that the U.S. will punish companies in China and Russia that don't comply with restrictions in the new international sanctions on North Korea.

State Department and Treasury Department officials are testifying to the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the pressure campaign against North Korea's weapons development.

Tuesday's hearing comes a day after the U.N. Security Council imposed its latest sanctions over what North Korea says was a hydrogen bomb test. The council banned North Korean textile exports and capped its imports of crude oil.

Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea credited China and Russia's support of the U.N. resolution but says both countries "must do much more" to implement and enforce the sanctions.

