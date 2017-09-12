US warns China, Russia to comply on NKorea sanctions

FILE - In this July 23, 2016, file photo, farmers work their fields outside the Sungri Chemical Factory, an oil refinery in the Rason Special Economic Zone near North Korea's Russian and Chinese borders. North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations’ sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams, like textiles, joint ventures and remittances from its legion of workers abroad. But Pyongyang is almost certainly breathing a sigh of relieve that the Security Council eased off the biggest target of all, North Korea’s access to the oil it needs to stay alive - and to fuel its million-man military. Eric Talmadge, File AP Photo