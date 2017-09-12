UK approves Stonehenge tunnel, diverted to ease druid dismay

FILE - In this Sunday, June 21, 2015 file photo, the sun rises as thousands of revellers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England. British authorities have approved a contentious road tunnel under Stonehenge _ but have altered its route so it doesn't impede views of the sun during the winter solstice, it was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo