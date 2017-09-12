More Politics News

Portland official denies island tour was illegal meeting

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:34 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Portland official is defending the legality of a trip several City Council members made to a small Maine island.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wmEdHa ) at least seven council members toured Fort Gorges on Monday to discuss improvements on the island. Portland's official Twitter account published a photo of several members of the group.

According to Maine law, a meeting of three or more city councilors constitutes a public proceeding that requires a notice to citizens who may attend.

Attorney Jonathan Piper says the island tour was a violation of the state's open meeting law. Piper says citizens should have been given notice.

City Communications Director Jessica Grondin says the city wasn't required to notify residents. Grondin says the tour wasn't a meeting.

