School board replaces ex-governor hopeful who trashed Obamas

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:44 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

A school board in Buffalo, New York, has chosen a replacement for Carl Paladino, the one-time Republican gubernatorial candidate who came under fire after insulting the Obama family.

The board voted Monday to appoint psychologist Catherine Flanagan-Priore to fill the seat left vacant last month when the state education commissioner removed Paladino.

Paladino was ousted at the request of other board members for writing about confidential negotiations after a teachers' contract was reached.

But it was his insults of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama in a local arts newspaper that led to widespread calls for his removal. When asked what he'd like to see happen in 2017, his response was that President Obama should die of mad cow disease.

Paladino is challenging his removal.

