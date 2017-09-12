More Politics News

Big donor to spend heavily on immigration issues in Virginia

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:39 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A group backed by billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer is planning to partner with immigrant-rights groups to help Democratic candidates in the upcoming Virginia election.

NextGen America announced a $1 million partnership with various immigrant groups Tuesday. The alliance said it will work to elevate immigration as a voting issue in the November statewide and state House contests, as well as conducting get-out-the-vote efforts.

Steyer said in a statement that his group's spending is partly in response to President Donald Trump's hardline stances on immigration issues.

NextGen America announced last month that it was going to spend $2 million to help Democrat Ralph Northam in this year's closely watched race for governor. Virginia is one of only two states electing governors this year.

